Constitution Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

UPS stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.17. 560,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

