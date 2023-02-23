CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 5,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.09.

CONX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 688,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 814.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

