Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

About OceanaGold

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.