Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $19.91 Million Stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Adicet Bio makes up approximately 1.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 3.27% of Adicet Bio worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

ACET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 17,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

