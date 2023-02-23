Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $26.87 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,500 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned about 4.60% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $140,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,317. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on VRDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.