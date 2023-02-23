Cormorant Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of Cytokinetics worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CYTK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 88,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,456. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
