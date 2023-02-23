Cormorant Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of Cytokinetics worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 88,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,456. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

