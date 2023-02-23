Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Coty by 111.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 103.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.