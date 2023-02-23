Cowen Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $46.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

