Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($145.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €139.80 ($148.72) on Monday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.46.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.