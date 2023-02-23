CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

