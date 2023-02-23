Cronos (CRO) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $22.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00082424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

