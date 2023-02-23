Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.30. 12,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 6,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.71.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

