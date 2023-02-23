Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

