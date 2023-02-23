Crypterium Market Capitalization Tops $11.58 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $4.49 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00426028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.69 or 0.28220883 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,624,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,030,427 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

