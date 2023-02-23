CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 172.3% annually over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of 584.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of 105.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.