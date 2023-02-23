CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 87,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,236. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 844.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 352,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.