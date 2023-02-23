CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.
Shares of NYSE:CTO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 87,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,236. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 352,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
