Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 535.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,876 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

