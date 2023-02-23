Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $302.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.