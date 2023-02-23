Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier Sells 3,307 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.66. 711,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,856. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.