Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Curtiss-Wright traded as high as $182.55 and last traded at $181.92, with a volume of 16046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CW. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $212,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.