Curve DAO Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.47 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $793.75 million and $76.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,906,014,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,865,190 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

