Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11). 326,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 461,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.10).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.21. The company has a market cap of £405.58 million, a P/E ratio of 657.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

