CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,893,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,243 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

