CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,893,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,243 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.