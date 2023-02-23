Dacxi (DACXI) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Dacxi (DACXI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $151,170.41 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dacxi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities."

