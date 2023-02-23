Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

