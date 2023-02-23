Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $202.00. 519,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,013. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

