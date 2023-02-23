DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00005936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $211.02 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

