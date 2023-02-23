Dave Girouard Sells 4,048 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Upstart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

