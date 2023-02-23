DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$6.95 EPS.
DaVita Stock Performance
NYSE:DVA opened at $85.37 on Thursday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in DaVita by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.