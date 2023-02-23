De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.23

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.23 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.75). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.78), with a volume of 97,876 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £126.02 million, a PE ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.09.

About De La Rue

(Get Rating)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.