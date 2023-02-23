Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 882,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,746. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

