Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.34 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.05 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

