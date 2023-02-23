Dero Market Cap Reaches $58.17 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Dero has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00018242 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $58.17 million and $82,248.26 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00395415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00634795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00580065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00180267 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,314,759 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

