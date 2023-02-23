Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,200 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,927 ($71.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,031.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,376.03. The company has a market capitalization of £74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.41, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
