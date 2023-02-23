Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $391.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
