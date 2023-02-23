Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $391.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

About Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

