Digital Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 366.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

DLR stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

