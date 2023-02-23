DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00, RTT News reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DISH opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
