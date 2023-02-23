Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Up 0.3%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.75. 89,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 78,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSTL. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 236,613 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000.

