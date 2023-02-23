Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $8.16 on Thursday, reaching $217.11. 4,525,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

