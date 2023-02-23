DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 1.8%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.20 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.58). Approximately 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10 ($0.59).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,905.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

