DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
DTE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 257,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90.
DTE Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.
