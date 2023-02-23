DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. The stock had a trading volume of 257,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

