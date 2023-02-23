DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

