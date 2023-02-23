Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 540 ($6.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,492. The company has a market cap of £157.73 million, a PE ratio of 27,000.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 555.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.33. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.35).

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($152,232.66). 44.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

