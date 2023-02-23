Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

