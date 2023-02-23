East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,107 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $59,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.