Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $252,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.