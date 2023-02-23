Eaton Vance Management Has $183.15 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $183,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.22. 516,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $195.13. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

