Eaton Vance Management Has $627.83 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 163,766 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Visa worth $627,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $219.99. 1,016,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

