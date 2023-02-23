Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $394,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.37. 1,439,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

