Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,685 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $519,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.08. 2,892,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,399,284. The company has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

